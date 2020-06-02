Swanton man sentenced for violence

A Swanton man was sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Andy Smart, 19, previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member who was pregnant.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees; have no contact with the victim; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program with The Center of Child and Family Advocacy and complete all aftercare recommendations; and serve 41 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for days served.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.