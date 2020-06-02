Fulton County Grand Jury indicts individuals

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Briannah J. Horner, 21, of LaSalle, Mich., was indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and three counts of aggravated vehicular assault. On or about Dec. 20, 2019, she allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and allegedly caused serious physical harm to three people.

Jennifer L. Bastian, 36, of Delta was indicted on one count of forgery. On or about Feb. 10, 2020, she allegedly forged a writing of another without the other person’s authority.

Cyleigh R. James, 22, of Fayette was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Feb. 6, 2020, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Donald L. Kendall III, 34, of Delta was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Feb. 6, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Aubree A. Hite, 30, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of cocaine. On or about Feb. 21, 2020, she allegedly possessed fentanyl and cocaine.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.