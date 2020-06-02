Swanton Municipal Building reopens to public

The Swanton Municipal Building reopened to the public on Monday with some precautions in place.

Visitors are asked to park in the rear parking lot and use the door labeled “Municipal Building Entrance.” The front doors will remain locked during business hours.

In the main lobby there will be markings on the floor illustrating safe distance between individuals as well as arrows marking flow of traffic. There will be three visitors permitted in the lobby at a time.

Plexiglass with an opening at the bottom was installed at the customer window. Restrooms will be reserved for staff only until July 6.

Staff will wear a face covering when interacting with the public at any point not at the window. A face covering is not required for entry to the Municipal Building but is highly encouraged.

The building will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

