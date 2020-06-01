OSU Extenstion Virtual Camp slated

The Fulton County OSU Extension will hold a free Virtual 4-H Camp once June 10 and 14 and up to four times June 11-13.

The camp is for youths 8 (in third grade) to 13 as of Jan. 1. Camping activities will include nature, crafts, line dancing, songs, campfire, and more. Campers have the option to participate in as many or as few activities as they wish.

They should be prepared to log onto Zoom once on June 10 and 14 and up to four times on June 11-13, depending on the activities in which they choose to participate. A detailed schedule with times, programs, and Zoom information will be sent to registered campers.

Register for June 10-14 at www.go.osu.edu/fcvirtualcampregistration through June 8 at 4:30 p.m. For additional information, contact Kayla Miller, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, at miller.5287@osu.edu.