Delta seniors honored


A police escort ushered the 2020 Delta seniors through town Thursday evening. Beginning at the high school, the parade traveled all the way to the Field of Dreams Drive-in in Liberty Center where a virtual graduation ceremony was held.

Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Some vehicles were decorated to honor the respective graduate, like this one seen leading a line of cars out of town.


