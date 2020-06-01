Fulton County cases rising slowly

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County has had 41 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 40 confirmed and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Twenty-one men and 20 women are among the cases.

There have been seven county patients hospitalized, total. There have been no fatalities reported.

There are 34 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

Lucas County had 2,273 cases and 238 deaths, 208 of which were confirmed COVID-19 cases. The latest information from the county shows 1-32 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse, Monclova, and Waterville are also in the 1-32 range.

Holland has had between 97-128 total cases, while Maumee has 161-192.

Wood County had 294 cases and 46 deaths, Defiance County had 34 cases and two deaths, Williams 55 and one death, and Henry 15 cases.

There were 35,513 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 33,073 confirmed and 2,440 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 6,049 hospitalizations and 1,556 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 1,944 confirmed deaths statewide, with 211 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The Swanton Public library resumed curbside service this week. The book drop is also now open.

• The annual Threshers Reunion scheduled for June 25-28 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds has been canceled.

“Our first priority is the safety of everyone that attends our Reunion, and we believe this is the appropriate path forward for our members, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, and guests, as well as the significant financial concerns we could facing,” said a letter from the National Threshers Board of Directors.

• Fayette’s Bullthistle Festival has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_CoronaVirusLogo.jpg