Pandemic forces unorthodox Swanton High School graduation

Swanton police officer Lee Kusz directs vehicles during Swanton’s drive thru graduation ceremony on May 24.

Swanton graduate Damien Boyer exits the vehicle before sanitizing his hands and walking onto the stage for graduation.

Swanton graduates Alexis and Olivia Bergman take the stage as photos are taken.

An individual ceremony was held at the high school’s south entrance for each 2020 Swanton High School graduate on May 24. Each graduate’s vehicle would stop in front of the entrance, where they would then make their way to a stage, have their name read and pose for photos. A video presentation will be held for the graduates at the Field of Dreams Drive-in in Liberty Center on Wednesday.