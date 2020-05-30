FCCC students take part in home building

Four County Career Center’s Construction Trades students were able to complete 65% of the construction of the 83rd new home as part of their career training before school closure in March.

Curtis Miller, Carpentry instructor, and the senior Carpentry classes did the general construction of the home including exterior finish and interior and drywall finish, for Jake and Erin Wyse in Archbold.

The Wyse home is a single-story ranch with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bath, living room, kitchen, sunroom, and a full basement, along with a two-car garage. The outside of the home is covered in vinyl siding .

Scott Williams, senior Electrical instructor, and his class did the low voltage, data communications, and service and finish electrical wiring. Installation of the water supply and drainage was completed by the senior Mechanical Systems and Piping class with instructor Steve Steingass.

Students at FCCC build one house each school year. The home building project is part of the high school curriculum in the Construction Trades programs.