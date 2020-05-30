Archbold Rotary awards scholarships

The Archbold Rotary Club has awarded $7,750 in college scholarships to 11 Archbold seniors with an additional $500 to be awarded to two Archbold area residents attending Northwest State Community College.

Archbold seniors who will receive $1,000 scholarships are Kayla Boettger, Elijah Zimmerman and Benjamin Oyer. Receiving $750 scholarships are Noah Hogrefe, Ethan Hagans and Riah Short. Chloe Nofziger, Adam Walker and Lauren Coressel each received $500 scholarships.

Elizabeth Mignin and Sara Lovejoy, seniors who have been very involved in Archbold’s FCCLA service club during their high school years, each received a $500 college scholarship for their commitment to community service.

Rotary will also award two $500 scholarships to residents of the Archbold school district who attend Northwest State; however, those scholarship recipients have not yet been selected.