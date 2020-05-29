Napoleon woman sentenced for drug offenses

A Napoleon woman was sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Kayla Hahn, 22, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and permitting drug abuse. She did knowingly sell or offer to sell methamphetamine, and the amount of the drug involved equals or exceeded five times the bulk amount, but was less than five times the bulk amount. She also allowed her vehicle to be used during the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

She was sentenced to a mandatory three years in prison for trafficking in drugs, and a definite prison term of 10 months for permitting drug abuse. Said sentences will be served concurrently with one another, for a total of three years. The judge further ordered forfeiture of the defendant’s vehicle to the state.