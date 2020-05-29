Pettisville FFA group awards scholarships

The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends group has awarded 10 college scholarships this spring.

The recipients are:

Sarah Beck, daughter of Randy and Joy Beck. She is studying equine science and business at Asbury University in Kentucky. In FFA she was active in equine judging and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. She plans to become an animal nutritionist.

Elizabeth Beck, daughter of Randy and Joy Beck, is pursuing equine studies at Asbury University in Kentucky. In FFA she was active in equine judging and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. At AU she participates in Police Mounts Club and works at the Equine Training Center.

Gretchen Lee, daughter of Chris and Char Lee, is studying Animal Science –Pre Vet at Dordt University in Iowa. In FFA Gretchen served as a state officer, attending many state and national conventions and attending Washington Leadership Conference. She served on the National FFA Nominating Officer Committee and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. At DU, Gretchen is serving on the Social Media Corps for the Midwestern Dairy Challenge.

Brandi Schnitkey, daughter of Chad Schnitkey and Sheri Lechleidner, is a student at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, and is transferring to Kansas State to study animal science. In FFA she served as chapter vice president, placed first in the district in Equine Entrepreneurship Systems, and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. She plans to obtain a masters degree in animal nutrition.

Jordan Skates, daughter of Jerry and Pam Skates, is attending West Virginia University to study wildlife and fisheries management. She served as chapter secretary and president and received her Ohio FFA State Degree. Jordan worked at different barns and labs and was a teachers’aide.

Madeleine Wixom, daughter of Leo and Jadea Wixom, is studying wildlife and fisheries management at Hocking College. In FFA she was second vice president, assistant student advisor and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. She was recently named the Ohio Wildlife Management Proficiency Award winner. At Hocking College Madeleine has been active helping with conservation reserve programs.

Kayla Wyse, daughter of Gene and Judy Wyse, is studying agronomy at Wilmington College. While in FFA Kayla served as secretary and president and earned an Ohio FFA State Degree. At Wilmington College Kayla has been active in Agronomy Club, Ag Club, and Life Skills Club. She plans to become an agronomist and do research in the field of entomology.

Graduating senior scholarships have been award to Ava Hoylman, Matthew Rupp, and Jessica McWatters.

Ava will attend the University of Findlay majoring in animal science. She served as sentinel of the Pettisville FFA and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree.

Matt will attend the University of Findlay majoring in animal science/pre-vet. He served FFA as student advisor and vice president and earned his Ohio FFA State Degree. He was class treasurer and worked at Sauder Village.

Jessie will be attend Huntington University majoring in biology or ag science. She served as FFA secretary and president and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. She led the chapter in the Meals of Hope Project and served as NHS secretary.