Senate passes Gavarone bill improving access to mental health services

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Senate last Wednesday unanimously passed legislation, sponsored by State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, to enter Ohio into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact, a multi-state cooperative agreement that seeks to address increased demand for psychological services.

Senate Bill 258 would authorize tele-psychology and temporarily allow in-person psychology across states that have adopted PSYPACT. The legislation would increase patient access to care and facilitate continuity of care when a patient relocates or is traveling. Additionally, the PSYPACT permits psychologists to provide services to populations that are underserved or geographically isolated.

Currently, 12 states have passed PSYPACT and 16 others have introduced the legislation. Read more by clicking here.

“During COVID-19 we’ve seen how useful and effective tele-health care is, and psychology is a field, maybe more than any other, ideally suited for the delivery of health care electronically,” Gavarone said. “PSYPACT is an already proven success across the country, and I am looking forward to Ohioans experiencing the benefits of this compact.”

Senate Bill 258 will now be sent to the Ohio House for consideration.