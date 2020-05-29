ODA to resume pesticide applicator testing

The Ohio Department of Agriculture will resume testing for pesticide and fertilizer applicators on June 2. Exam sessions will meet Ohio’s current standards for both meeting size and social distancing.

These exams will be held in the Bromfield Administration Building on ODA’s campus in Reynoldsburg only.

Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, they are asking that every person taking the exam do a self-check before entering ODA’s campus. Please take your temperature at home to ensure you do not have a temperature. If you are feeling sick, please reschedule your exam.

– 3-hour testing sessions will be scheduled on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

– Exams begin promptly at 9 am and 1 pm.

– Preregistration is required. You can register for exams online at the ODA Pesticides webpage.

– Absolutely no walk-ins will be permitted.

– Masks and photo IDs will be required. Masks must be worn during the entire exam session.

– Pencils and calculators will be provided and sanitized between sessions.

– Tables will be properly distanced in a large auditorium and sanitized between sessions.

– No more than 9 people per session, plus a proctor.

– Due to high demand, registration limited to one exam session per week, although multiple exams may be taken during a session.