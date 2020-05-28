FCCC offering online summer school

Four County Career Center is again offering summer school classes, this year between June 15 and July 2.

Once a student begins they do not stop until they are completed with all their course work. All classes must be completed by 11:30 a.m. on July 2 in order to receive credit. Class times are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Summer school is open to current high school students, non-graduates or June 2020 graduates under the age of 21. Upon successful completion of the first one-half credit, the student may begin another one-half credit.

All classes are online, with teacher support during office hours Monday through Thursday. Students may work on their assignments 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There will be a student service charge of $60 per one-half credit, which must accompany the school counselor signed application form.

Classes offered are English, social studies, mathematics, and science.

To enroll or for more information, students or parents should contact their local high school guidance office.