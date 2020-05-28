FCCC honors staff members

Four County Career Center in Archbold has recognized the retirement of nine staff members with a total of 223 years of experience who retired during the past school year.

Retirees include: Timothy Armitage, Specialized Mechatronics and Robotics Technology instructor, 28 years; Ellie Cichocki, Job Placement/Workforce Development coordinator, 22 years; Judy Leininger, Microsoft Office/Financial Literacy instructor, 42 years; Mary Lillemon, cook, 16 years; Julie Mangas, Family and Consumer Science instructor, 21 years; Paul Marhover, job coach, 20 years; Doug Tyas, Hospitality Services instructor, 20 years; Karen Walker, Health Career instructor, 23 years; Brenda Watson, Test/Intervention instructor, 31 years.

Others recognized for years of service include:

5 years – Matt Dye, Carpentry instructor; Angie Fahy, Adult Education Financial Aid and Program assistant; Marissa Ferry, Accounting Specialist; Alysia Fickel, custodian; Michelle Helberg, Career Assessment secretary; Scott Palmer, Adult Education Arrowhead Division; Tim Ricketts, Computer Networking and Cybersecurity instructor; Larry Soles, Powersports instructor.

10 years – Doug Beck, director of Adult Education; Regina Gallardo, custodian; Carol Hill, assistant cook; Mary Jane Kline, academic instructor; Tami Kunesh, EMIS/State testing supervisor.

15 years – Robert Gubbins, Diversified Industrial Training coordinator; Robin Hill, Health Career instructor; Jennifer Hutchison, educational aide; Lea Newton, science instructor; Bill Parsley, academic instructor; Abby Readshaw, Agriculture instructor; Michelle Rohrs, Computer Design/3D Modeling instructor.

20 years – Robin Courtney, job coach; Kim Dunbar, Cosmetology instructor; Eric Hite, Landscape and Greenhouse Technology instructor; Amy Kolb, Adult Education secretary; Paul Marhover, job coach; Susan Myers, Early Childhood Education instructor; Doug Tyas, Hospitality Services instructor.

25 years – Todd Gambler, Social Studies instructor; Mike Meyer, Math instructor; Tina Short, Accounting and Business Management instructor.

30 years – Nancy Gray, Adult Education secretary.

35 years – Kim Arnos, Industrial Services instructor; Janet Knierim, Public Relations coordinator.