Graduation celebrations continuing in county

Fayette High School has announced plans for Class of 2020 graduation.

Seniors have been able to “attend” graduation with their parents on-site, by appointment, and will be able to walk across the stage and receive their diploma. The valedictorian, salutatorian, and guest speaker will also participate.

Each portion of the program will be photographed and recorded. Then it will be released on the scheduled graduation date of May 31.

“Our goal was to keep the ceremony as close to traditional as possible and allow our seniors the opportunity to walk across the stage, a moment they have most certainly earned,” Superintendent Angela Belcher said in a letter to seniors.

Also, Delta will have a graduation ceremony today and Evergreen and Archbold will on Sunday.