One county patient currently monitored

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County had 35 total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. That is the same as last Tuesday. There were 34 confirmed cases and one probable case, as the number of cases slowly increases.

There are 34 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Eighteen men and 17 women are among the cases.

There have been six county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 2,152 cases and 229 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 32 cases and two deaths, Williams 52 and one death, and Henry 15 cases.

There were 33,006 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 30,827 confirmed and 2,179 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 5,579 hospitalizations and 1,450 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases is less than one year to 109 years old.

There are 1,803 confirmed deaths statewide, with 199 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program and meeting for the Fulton County Genealogical Society scheduled for Tuesday, June 9 has been canceled. They will reschedule the speaker on Ellis Island to a future meeting.

• The Wauseon VFW Post #7424 is reopening to members and their immediate families on Friday, according to a post on Facebook. The public will be welcome at Wild Wednesday pizza night. Social distance seating is in place.

• With Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations reopening, the public is reminded they do need to visit right away if they have an expired license.

House Bill 197 says that Ohio licenses (including driver licenses, CDLs, identification cards, temporary instruction permits, vehicle registrations, and vehicle temporary tags) expiring during the declared state of emergency shall remain valid until either 90 days after the declared emergency ends, or Dec. 1, 2020, whichever comes sooner.

