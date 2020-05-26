Wauseon pool opens Friday

The City of Wauseon pool is opening at noon on Friday with increased guidelines.

Summer hours will be Sunday through Friday from 12-8 p.m. and Saturday from 12-5 p.m. On Saturday, pool rentals will be available from 5:15-6:45 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.

The city’s goal is to provide a safe and fun environment for both guests and staff. To do this, they are limiting the maximum occupancy to 166 users.

There will also be social distancing guidelines in place while at the pool. Guests are asked to follow these guidelines as closely as possible while visiting.

In certain situations, guests will notice our staff wearing masks.

All surfaces will be sanitized every two hours. There will be a designated “unsanitized chair” area for visitors to place their deck chairs when they are finished using them so that they can be cleaned for the next visitor.

There will be no swim lessons this season.

Rates

The daily rate for all guests over 2 years of age is $3. The cost for those 2 years old and younger is $1.

Pass rates for individuals are $60 for city residents and $85 for non-residents. Family passes, which include up to five members, are $140 for city residents and $190 for non-residents. Additional members are $10 each.

Daycare passes are $225 for 10 users or less and $300 for more than 10 users.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/05/web1_Wauseon-Pool-1.jpg File photo