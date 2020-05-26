Wauseon man among two killed in Berkey area crash

BERKEY – Two men were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 20 in Richfield Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Burton Lutz, 87, Wauseon, and Eric Estrad II, 22, Toledo, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lutz was driving a Buick passenger car east on U.S. 20 (Central Avenue) near State Route 295 when he traveled left of the center line to pass a Freightliner tractor trailer operated by James Burke, 59, Michigan City, Indiana, according to the Highway Patrol. Burke was also traveling east.

When Lutz’s car went left of center, his vehicle hit head on with a Hyundai Elantra, operated by Estrada, which was westbound.

After impact, Lutz’s vehicle side-swiped Burke’s Freightliner and ran off the south side of the roadway. Estrada’s vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway.

Lauren McMillin, 20, Delaware, Ohio, was traveling east on behind Burke. McMillin was traveling in a Kia Soul and ran over debris that was in the roadway.

Burke was not injured. McMillin had minor injuries.

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The patrol was assisted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department, Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Berkey Police Department, Richfield Township Fire & EMS, Bubba’s Towing, VJ’s Towing and Childress Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.