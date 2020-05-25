Fulton County Grand Jury indicts individuals

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Marsha S. Russell, 33, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Feb. 27, 2020, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

David A. Connin, 35, of Delta was indicted on two counts of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about April 21 and April 23, 2020, he allegedly failed to appear in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for his sentencing scheduled on April 21, 2020, then April 23, 2020, as required by the terms of his personal recognizance bond.

Mikequera Randolph, 26, of Chicago, Ill., was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property and one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about April 27, 2020, she allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. On or about May 14, 2020, she allegedly failed to appear in Fulton County Eastern District Court for her preliminary hearing, as required by the terms of her personal recognizance bond.

Joel W. Fortier, 40, of Napoleon was indicted on one count of menace by stalking. On or about April 28, 2020, he allegedly, through an electronic method, messaged another person while there was a protection order against him.

Alan M. Haas, 20, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about March 8, 2020, he allegedly possessed cocaine, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.

Kyle E. Burditt, 26, of Napoleon was indicted on one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about March 16, 2020, he allegedly disseminated obscene material to a juvenile. He also allegedly possessed obscene material that had a minor as a participant. Finally, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official investigation.

Briannah J. Horner, 21, of LaSalle, Mich., was indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and three counts of aggravated vehicular assault. On or about Dec. 20, 2019, she allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and allegedly caused serious physical harm to three people.

Jennifer L. Bastian, 36, of Delta was indicted on one count of forgery. On or about Feb. 10, 2020, she allegedly forged a writing of another without the other person’s authority.

Cyleigh R. James, 22, of Fayette was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Feb. 6, 2020, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Donald L. Kendall III, 34, of Delta was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Feb. 6, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Aubree A. Hite, 30, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of cocaine. On or about Feb. 21, 2020, she allegedly possessed fentanyl and cocaine.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.