Road, water upgrades sought for Delta plant

The Fulton County Commissioners today will likely approve a resolution permitting a request for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to upgrade Delta’s infrastructure for a new industrial plant.

The Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) in Defiance will prepare the request to fund improvements to rural County Road H, where Nova Tube and Steel is scheduled for construction this summer. The federal CDBG money, dispersed through the State of Ohio, would also be used to improve the area’s water and sanitary sewer systems.

Last Thursday, MVPO conducted by teleconference the second of two required public hearings on the CDBG program regarding Nova Steel’s Delta plant. Participants included the Fulton County commissioners and Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) Executive Director Matt Gilroy.

The grant money would be expedited so the infrastructure work can be completed to complement a potential July 1 starting date for the plant’s construction. The work would include reconstructing and widening County Road H to permit increased truck traffic and an extension of water and sanitary sewer services to the new facility. A railroad crossing within the targeted area would also be improved, and a rail spur would be added off the main line to serve the site.

Infrastructure work will completed on County Road H from the intersection at State Highway 109 east to the new entrance to the plant.

Last fall, Nova Steel purchased property for the rural Delta plant at 8661 County Road H for $767,900. The parcel was annexed to the village several years ago, but Mayor Bob Gilbert said were that not already the case the village would make efforts to annex the property.

The new 250,000 square-foot, approximately $70 million facility will bring 102 new jobs to Fulton County. Nova Steel intended to begin construction around May 1 but plans were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Village Administrator Brad Peebles estimates Delta will receive $75,000 annually from Nova Tube and Steel in income tax revenue.

“It’s a blessing,” Gilbert said of the plant, “(and) I don’t think (industries seeking location here) will stop because it’s an industrial complex located near the turnpike, as well as being near a major town like Toledo.”

Gilroy said the FCEDC is pleased that CDBG funding is being sought to support the Nova Tubing and Steel facility. “This project will create a positive impact for the county; more than 100 new employment opportunities and additional tax revenues,” he said.

He said though COVID-19 has interrupted construction time frames “we have been working hard in coordination with Maumee Valley Planning Organization, Fulton County, and the Village of Delta to seek support from the state and other resources for the necessary infrastructure needed for operations.”

Founded in 1979, Nova Steel is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and has nine locations and over 1,000 employees across North America. The company supplies the automotive, construction, mining, rail, agriculture, transportation industries and the defense sector.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.