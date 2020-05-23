Pettisville FFA group awards grants

The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends group has awarded the following Alumni Founding Members grants in amounts of up to $500:

• Sarah Beck, a 2018 graduate who will use the grant to receive certification on horse training while in an internship at a horse facility in Wyoming.

• Brett Coopshaw, a 2020 graduate who will purchase sheep shearing equipment to use on his animals and to do custom work.

• Brandi Schnitkey, a 2019 graduate who will use the funds to remodel a horse trailer to create living space when traveling for competitions, in memory of Roger Rupp.

• Kayla Wyse, a 2019 graduate, to support a field research project on eradicating the Asian garden beetle using essential oils, in memory of Roger Rupp.

• Elizabeth Beck, a 2019 graduate who will purchase a saddle for her horse training business.

The Founding Members Grant Program was started this year to honor those members in their support of the students and program at Pettisville. The grants are funded by donations and are meant to help with business and work study expenses.

The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends group was chartered in 1993 with over 60 original members Many of those members are still contributing.

To date, the group has lost six individuals who were part of the founding members, and some donations were in memory of those members.