New rehab center progressing

Work continues this spring on the new rehabilitation center at the Fulton County Health Center on Shoop Avenue in Wauseon. Ground was broken on the approximately $4.5 million facility on Oct. 28. The more than 11,000 square foot building, just beside the health center, will offer state-of-the-art programs specifically for physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation. Rupp-Rosebrock of Liberty Center is the project’s general contractor.

