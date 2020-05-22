SMS students shine

Swanton Middle School eighth grader Emma Crow competes in the Global Amazing Shake competition through the Ron Clark Academy last week. Crow placed in the top 23 overall. The Global Amazing Shake is a competition that places an emphasis on teaching students manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct. Crow, and classmate Sydney Ruiz, were originally scheduled to compete in Atlanta, but were forced to compete online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

