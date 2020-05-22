Final result: O’Dorisio tops Subei in primary

The last results are in for the March 17 primary election, as the final count has been certified in the Democratic Party Primary for election to the Ohio State Senate to represent District 2.

The race between Joel O’Dorisio and Reem Subei had been within the margin of absentee and provisional ballots. There were also five counties: Fulton, Lucas, Wood, Erie and Ottawa. District 2 also does not contain the entirety of each of those counties.

“It was a great race. I’m glad we had the contest. It was nice running against Reem. I think she was an excellent candidate, and she made me a better candidate,” O’Dorisio said.

O’Dorisio won 12,120 (52.1%) votes to Subei with 11,139 (47.9%) votes.

Final Results

County – O’Dorisio – Subei

Fulton – 533 – 411

Ottawa – 1,704 – 1,095

Erie – 3,415 – 2,109

Lucas – 2,580 – 3,293

Wood – 3,888 – 4,231

Total – 12,120 – 11,139

“We wanted to make sure that every vote was counted. Now that all the races are certified and every vote is counted, we are announcing the win,” O’Dorisio said.

He will run in the general election against incumbent Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green.

With the Nov. 3 election in front of him, O’Dorisio is asking that because of the coronavirus pandemic the race be made an entirely a mail-in race. He does not want anything like the last minute changes that took place in the primary. He is clear that if it is not entirely mail-in, with the potential for health problems still existing, that it should also not remain the same.

“The core issues haven’t changed, but how those core issues affect our daily lives is definitely different than before the crisis happened, but the meaning of issues have changed a little bit,” O’Dorisio said. “The mechanics of running a race are definitely different. We’re going to be doing a lot of online outreach and we’re going to be doing a lot of social networking, but without in-person contact, at least until a lot of things are under control in Ohio.”

Health care will continue to be on his agenda.

“Reasonably priced health care was always an issue, but now we see the importance of making sure everyone in the community is covered, not just the people who can afford it. Every person who is not covered at this point makes the entire state vulnerable. So we need to make sure everyone in Ohio has access to health care,” O’Dorisio said.

He teaches fine arts at Bowling Green State University, as a glass blower.