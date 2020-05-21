A tree grows in Wauseon

From left, a City of Wauseon employee and city Tree Commission members Jim Spiess, Larry Frey, and Rick Frey planted a Kentucky Coffee tree at Wauseon Primary School in honor of Arbor Day, which was held April 24. That tree and others the members planted for the occasion were donated by Woody Warehouse of Lizton, Ind.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/05/web1_KentuckyCoffeetreeLeggett.jpg From left, a City of Wauseon employee and city Tree Commission members Jim Spiess, Larry Frey, and Rick Frey planted a Kentucky Coffee tree at Wauseon Primary School in honor of Arbor Day, which was held April 24. That tree and others the members planted for the occasion were donated by Woody Warehouse of Lizton, Ind. Photo provided