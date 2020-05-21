Delta aims to crack down on nuisance abatement violators

The Village of Delta intends to be more strict at enforcing nuisance abatements according to statements made by Mayor Bob Gilbert at Monday’s Council meeting held via teleconference.

Per Gilbert, these abatement ordinances are being put into place for properties that have garbage, tires, debris, abandoned vehicles, unlicensed vehicles, and other items that can be disturbing to fellow citizens.

“It has been an issue, ongoing, for several years now. And we’ve made it a point to address this issue, and try to get it taken care of as soon as possible,” Gilbert explained. “Any time anybody has any issues with properties not fulfilling the obligations of what citizens that have lived in this community are supposed to do, we ask that you report that.”

The police department has a process of notifying violators of the abatement ordinance, and they could ultimately be taken to court if refuse to comply.

Also in his report, Mayor Gilbert said village officials are “hopeful” to eventually be able to open the community pool this summer. “That is our wish as a village, to provide a swimming facility for the people. And that is our goal,” he said. “So hopefully within the next two to four weeks we can have the pool open. There will be safety standards put in place for the lifeguards to enforce.”

He wants the pool to serve as a “safe haven” for members of the community.

Council member Michael Tanner — who chairs the Village Services committee — informed Council he oversaw some modifications at the Wastewater Plant earlier that day, in an effort to address odor complaints they have been receiving.

He thinks the issues have been resolved.

According to Tanner, they made adjustments to the “pontoons.” They also discussed cleaning out the weir at the basin property, to help deal with the constant flow of water from the 36-inch pipe that was installed back in 2017.

Furthermore, an official from the street department dug a small trench at the southwest corner of the basin property to drain some rain water that could be causing some of the odor issues.

“With all those things combined, I think that we’re making pretty good progress. Hopefully, have that situation under control,” said Tanner.

Police Chief Nathan Hartsock updated Council that the department has reverted back to their normal schedule for officers. They were operating under a modified schedule as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but officers were getting “overwhelmed with calls” according to Hartsock.

In old business, Council approved the second reading of a resolution allowing the village administrator to enter into agreements with Taylor Excavating for improvements to various intersections along Main and Madison streets.

There was one item of new business. Council approved the first reading of a resolution declaring it necessary to place a levy on the ballot in November 2020 for the purpose of recreation.

This item was originally presented to Council approximately six months ago before it was tabled. Village Administrator Brad Peebles said it needs to be passed through Council at this time in order to be on the November ballot.

The resolution entails a 1-mill renewal of the park levy.

The next Council meeting will be Monday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m. It is yet to be determined whether the meeting will be conducted in Council chambers or via teleconference.

