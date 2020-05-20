Food distribution set for Fayette

In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, is hosting drive-through food distribution events.

In Fayette on Thursday an event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clay Meadows Apartments, 111 Willard Ct.

Pre-registration is preferred. Call 419-242-5000 ext. 213 or 215. or register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab.

It will be a non-contract distribution. Boxes will be loaded into the trunk of the vehicle.

Also, on Wednesday, May 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., an event will be held at the Liberty Center Library, 124 E. Liberty St.