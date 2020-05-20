Posted on by

Food distribution set for Fayette


In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, is hosting drive-through food distribution events.

In Fayette on Thursday an event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clay Meadows Apartments, 111 Willard Ct.

Pre-registration is preferred. Call 419-242-5000 ext. 213 or 215. or register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab.

It will be a non-contract distribution. Boxes will be loaded into the trunk of the vehicle.

Also, on Wednesday, May 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., an event will be held at the Liberty Center Library, 124 E. Liberty St.