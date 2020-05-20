County COVID-19 cases nearly steady

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County had 35 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 34 confirmed and one probable case, as the number of cases slowly increases.

There are 30 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Eighteen men and 17 women are among the cases.

There have been six county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 2,011 cases and 203 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 28 cases and one death, Williams 47 and one death, and Henry 12 cases.

There were 28,950 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 27,106 confirmed and 1,846 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 5,117 hospitalizations and 1,357 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases is less than one year to 108 years old.

There are 1,556 confirmed deaths statewide, with 164 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The Wauseon Public Library remains closed to the public but continues to offer curbside service. June 15 is listed as a possible opening date for the building.

• The Wauseon Municipal Building has reopened to the public.

• This week’s Four County Career Center Board of Education meeting will be conducted via telephone/video conference. It is Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in the meeting, contact Tim Meister at 419-267-2210 for access. You will need to also provide your name and address.

• Dine-in areas of restaurants and campgrounds can reopen Thursday.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

