Submit ‘Life on Lake Erie’ photos

The Ohio Lake Erie Commission is seeking submissions for its 28th annual “Life on Lake Erie” photo contest, which invites amateur photographers to submit their favorite photos of Lake Erie and surrounding landscapes. The contest offers a great way to explore and share the great places of Lake Erie through photography.

The contest is open to amateur photographers who are at least 18 years old and who submit original photos taken between Aug. 1, 2019 and July 31, 2020 of Ohio’s Lake Erie watershed. Entries may include photos of the lake itself or surrounding landscapes, boating, swimming, people, wildlife, or events around the lake, for example.

The entry form and official contest rules can be found at the Ohio Lake Erie Commission’s website. The deadline to enter the contest is July 31.

Winning entries will be announced at the fall meeting of the Ohio Lake Erie Commission. Winning photographs may be displayed on the commission’s website, social media platforms, publications to promote Lake Erie, and photography-viewing tours throughout Ohio with Lake Erie partner organizations.

The Ohio Lake Erie Commission works to preserve Lake Erie’s natural resources, to protect the quality of its waters and ecosystem, and to promote economic development of the region.