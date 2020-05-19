2020 Swanton fireworks remain up in air

Fireworks and other COVID-19 impacts were among the items discussed May 11 by Swanton Village Council members.

A decision has not been made on holding the 2020 Fireworks Fest on June 27, as the village is no longer in a time crunch to make the decision, according to Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. She said American Fireworks told the village it could wait until a week prior to decide on whether to hold the event.

It will likely be two to four weeks sooner than that, however. The fire department would need more time than that for permitting and planning purposes, according to Chief Tony Schaffer.

If canceled, the village would have to agree with the company to hold a show in 2021 to avoid paying a fee.

Hoelzle said the main issue is the social gatherings. She added that the Stay Safe order goes until the end of May and it is not yet known what changes could be made for June.

Hoelzle has notified vendors that if the show does go on, it will most likely be without vendors. “I know a lot places are trying to hold out like we are here, but it just seems like most places are leaning towards cancellation,” she said.

Several of American Fireworks’ other customers have pushed back their fireworks to later in the year, and that could be an option for Swanton as well.

The financial impacts of the pandemic on the village were also discussed. There has been some decrease in revenue which is causing a need to put off purchases and be mindful of expenses, said Councilman Mike Rochelle.

“We really won’t see the true impact of this until we’ve really gotten through all of this and the dust has settled, so to speak. But we do anticipate a loss of revenue,” he said.

Also at the meeting, three proclamations were read by Mayor Neil Toeppe. May 10-16 was proclaimed National Police Week in the village. May 17-23 was proclaimed National Emergency Medical Services Week and National Public Works Week in the village.

Other business

• Hoelzle said that quotes to replace Beard Pavilion, which was destroyed by a tree last summer, are over $50,000, so the project will have to be bid. Council will have the right to refuse any and all bids.

• The car show at the 2020 Corn Festival has been canceled, according to Councilman Paul Dyzak. A decision has not yet been made on the festival itself.

• Hoelzle also reported that NatureWorks grant applications will not be accepted this year due to financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The village had planned on applying for funds for parking lot resurfacing at Memorial Park.

• Council approved the third and final readings of ordinances to proceed with street lighting and leaf collection assessments. Combined, the new assessments will result in a 50-cent yearly decrease for residents.

• Mayor Toeppe reported that the Planning Commission had approved pavilions to be built at Swanton Elementary School and Swanton Middle School.

