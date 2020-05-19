Emergency food, shelter funds deadline near

The deadline is near for federal funds Fulton County has been awarded through the Department of Homeland Security/Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The county will receive $19,894 through Phase 37 and an additional $28,364 for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The local board, made up of Fulton County representatives, will determine how the funds awarded are to be distributed.

Any non-profit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for funds. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Jacki Teegarden at 419-784-2150 ext. 1121 for an application. Deadline for applications is Wednesday, May 20.