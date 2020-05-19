COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Tyrah Siebert, Metamora, vs. Austin Siebert, Chillicothe, Ohio, termination of marriage with children.

Charity D. McGuire, Wauseon, vs. Justin McGuire, Swanton, dissolution of marriage with children.

Steven T. Holley Jr., Swanton, vs. Tiffany R. Holley, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

Ben Eichner, Geneva, Ind., vs. Natalie Pallitta, Swanton, other civil.

Sean-Paul H. Stinner, Wauseon, vs. Nicole J. Stinner, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Courtney S. Miller, Pettisville, vs. Elizabeth A. Miller, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Samantha B. Dombrowski, Fayette, vs. Andrew L. Dombrowski, Edon, Ohio, termination of marriage with children.

Regional Acceptance Corp., Greenville, N.C., vs. Jose J. Hernandez Jr., Archbold, other civil.

Marriage Licenses

Devyn T. Miller, 25, Fayette, equipment operator, and Maegen R. Chittenden, 21, Fayette, caretaker.

Zachariah A. Morrison, 19, Wauseon, maintenance, and Jordan S. Eyer, 18, Wauseon, manager.

Israel J. Hernandez, 42, Wauseon, maintenance planner, and Jennifer M. Wagner, 39, Wauseon, social worker.

Josue A. Luna, 24, Archbold, student, and Bethany Jo Ryhal, 24, Archbold, machine operator.

Brandon M. Jackman, 34, Napoleon, steel mill, and Kayla V. Damman, 31, Napoleon, LSW.

Christopher E. Garza, 35, Liberty Center, engineer, and Rose Mary Gill, 36, Liberty Center, farmer.

Benjamin E. Hamby, 24, Swanton, iron worker, and Savannah P. Cox, 22, Swanton, cook.

Timothy A. Hallock, 58, Delta, SSA, and Karen L. Bolander, 57, Delta, pharmacist.

Zachary R. Thomas, 23, Ney, Ohio, factory, and Isabelle J. Gray, 21, Swanton.

Austyn J. Ybarra, 22, Oregon, Ohio, video editor, and Natalie O. Walbolt, 21, Swanton, student.

Drew W. Tiplady, 35, Wauseon, plumber, and Kelly L. Tiplady, 39, Wauseon, secretary.

Richard E. Wilson, 71, Defiance, retired, and Suzette M. Lavon, 52, Wauseon, homemaker.

Caleb J. Kelley, 23, Indianapolis, Ind., sales, and Hannah E. Yoder, 23, Indianapolis, Ind., registered nurse.

Aaron M. Zimmerman, 23, Archbold, student, and Lauren E. Gumm, 19, Toledo, Iowa, student.

Nathaniel H. Suntken, 23, Swanton, nurse, and Bridget F. Czompoly, 25, Swanton, physical therapy assistant.

Donald G. DeSloover, 64, Delta, retired, and Julie A. Valerio, 55, Delta, Mohs Histotech.

David M. Roth, 55, Wauseon, mixed driver, and Jody L. Miller, 50, Wauseon, Menards DC.

Christopher S. Lumbrezer, 24, Metamora, kitchen manager, and Christina M. Ramsey, 22, Maumee, teacher.

Kass M. Chesnut, 30, Wauseon, gym owner, and Elizabeth J. Schroeder, 26, Wauseon, speech language pathologist.

Real Estate Transfers

Thomas R. and Evelyn J. Becker to Russell B. and Brittany L. McClarren, 9923 County Road 10, Delta, $70,000.

U.S. Bank Trust, trustee, to Janet Stebbins, 103 Hickory St., Swanton, $144,000.

Mark and Peggy Sue Cockley to Morgan M. Edwards, 117 W. Clair St., Swanton, $103,000.

Alec C. Maier to Renel D. Harris II and Kristy L. Schrader, 5309 County Road 5-2, Delta, $140,000.

Travis J. Walter to Hunter D. Kelsey, 412 Maplewood Ave., Delta, $114,600.

Dorothy Mull to Mull Brothers LLC, County Road 11, Delta, $202,500.

Dorothy Mull to Versted LLC, County Road 11, Delta, $150,000.

Charlene M. Warner, trustee, to Jenna and Matthew Holzhauer, 8211 County Road 7-2, Delta, $18,500.