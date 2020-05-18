Evergreen Community Library reopens

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County has had 34 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 33 confirmed and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Eighteen men and 16 women are among the cases.

There have been six county patients hospitalized, total. There have been no fatalities reported.

There are 30 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

Lucas County had 1,989 cases and 200 deaths, 173 of which were confirmed COVID-19 cases. Wood County had 249 cases and 42 deaths, Defiance County had 25 cases and one death, Williams 47 and one death, and Henry 10 cases.

There were 27,923 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 26,220 confirmed and 1,703 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 4,921 hospitalizations and 1,305 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 1,472 confirmed deaths statewide, with 153 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Evergreen Community Library reopened Monday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

It will have new hours of operation – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

If you would like materials but are not comfortable coming into the library, they will be happy to gather items for you and bring them out to your vehicle.

• The Sons of the American Legion, Memorial Day Chicken BBQ, will be held Monday, May 25 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. The cost is $10 and it is carryout only.

• The Village of Delta recently received word that the spring cleanup will take place on Saturday, June 13. Also, ARS will resume curbside recycling and bulk pick up on June 1.

