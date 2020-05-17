Indiana woman sentenced for assault

A Merrilville, Ind., woman was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to community control for an assault conviction.

Gloria Hall, 25, had previously pleaded guilty. According to court records she caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Hall to two years of community control, and ordered her to pay prosecution costs; successfully complete treatment at Pillars of Wellness and all recommended aftercare; and serve 11 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days at CCNO.