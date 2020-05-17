Riegseckers celebrate 60th

Charles and Sharon Riegsecker proudly announce their 60th anniversary.

Charles Samuel Riegsecker married Sharon Martha Wagner on May 29, 1960, at a simple ceremony in Wauseon. To this union were born five children: Rashelle (Terry) Conrad, Brenda (Bryan) Foster, Randall (Jenny) Riegsecker, Beth (Terry) Herman, and Brian (Emily) Riegsecker. The couple was further blessed with 16 grandchildren and soon to be a total of 16 great-grandchildren!

At the time of their marriage, Charles was an accountant for the former Sterling Milk Company, and Sharon became a homemaker. The couple moved to their current home on County Road M in Delta in 1963 to take over a small grain and dairy operation while raising their family. After years of running the dairy, along with raising beef, chickens, pigs, and even sheep, they now continue with only the grain operation in conjunction with their two sons, Randall and Brian. They are active members at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration has been postponed but a shower of cards is welcome. Their address is 7545 County Road M, Delta, Ohio 43515. No gifts, please.