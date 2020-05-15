Archbold man sentenced for domestic violence

An Archbold man was sentenced to community control in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to domestic violence.

Jerod Yedica, 30, caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced him to three years of community control, and ordered him to: pay prosecution costs; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program with the Center of Child and Family Advocacy; be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until a bed is available at the SEARCH program; successfully complete the SEARCH program and any recommended aftercare; be assessed for dual diagnosis by A Renewed Mind for mental health and drug/alcohol treatment, and complete any recommended treatment; and serve 147 days in CCNO with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in 17 months in prison.