Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon will hold a Community Days Rummage and Bake Sale, Thursday, June 4, and Friday, June 5, from 9 am.-6 p.m., and Saturday, June 6, from 8 a.m.-noon.

The event will feature name brand clothing in sizes from infant to adult; dishes; knicknacks; bedding; and other items.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available for breakfast, and hot dogs, bratwurst, potato chips, and water for lunch.

The church is located at 841 N. Shoop Ave.