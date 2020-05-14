Archbold, Delta libraries offering pick-up

The Archbold Community Library has begun curbside service as part of a phased reopening.

While the building itself will be closed, curbside pickup is available Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patrons can manage their account online or call the library at 419-446-2783 to place holds. Checkout limit is still 30, but you can place up to 40 holds at a time. This way, you can place holds on 30 items currently available and still have some holds left over for things that are on order or currently checked out.

Library staff will pull your items for you and coordinate with you on a pickup time. Park in the north corner of the lot, near the Community Room – near the signage out front. Call from your cell phone in the lot if you are able, and let library staff know you have arrived.

Patrons can then pop their trunk and library staff can put items into the car without making contact.

Items should still be returned in the drop box.

Delta Public Library

Delta Public Library will be offering pick-up service to patrons beginning May 19. Items can be put on hold through the library’s website, deltapubliclibrary.org, email or Facebook. Phone messages, at 419-822-3110, will be accepted starting May 15.

Pick-up will be at the back entrance of the library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.

Those needing assistance in picking up items will need to indicate they need curbside service to their vehicle. It will be by appointment only.

Items should be returned in the drop box only.

Evergreen Community Library

The library will reopen Monday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

It will have new hours of operation. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

If you would like materials, but are not comfortable coming into the library they will be happy to gather items for you, and bring them out to your vehicle.

