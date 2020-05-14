Memorial Day parade cancelled in Wauseon

Wauseon will hold a downsized version of its traditional Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 25, that excludes a parade and a pancake breakfast.

American Legion #265 Commander William Pursel said the coronavirus pandemic has forced the shortening of activities and the cancellation of the holiday parade that typically winds through the city and ends at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Additionally, the traditional Masonic Lodge pancake breakfast held before the parade has been canceled.

The city’s Color Guard and the playing of “Taps” will be held 10 a.m. at the cemetery. They will be followed by brief presentations by Americanism Chairman James Barber and Army Chaplain Fr. Rohen.

The ceremony will include bell ringing in recognition of members of the city’s American Legion and VFW posts who died last year.

The Memorial Day activities will be recorded by INTV.

Provided an ample supply of chicken is available, the Sons of the American Legion will hold its Memorial Day chicken barbecue, pick-up only, at 1105 N. Shoop Ave. Further information will be forthcoming.

A three volley salute is fired at a recent Memorial Day ceremony in Wauseon. This year's event will be downsized due to COVID-19.