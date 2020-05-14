Put-In-Bay plans to welcome visitors

PUT-IN-BAY – The island plans to start opening businesses, restaurants and tourism activities this week.

“We are following all State of Ohio and CCD COVID guidelines,” according to a press release. “Island businesses are getting ready, bringing over cleaning supplies, PPE and installing safeguards.”

Visitors may be asked to social distance and may be required to wear masks in some areas.

The Miller Ferry begins a daily, hourly schedule on Monday. The Jet-Express will start service later this month.

Starting May 15, golf cart rentals will be available, and the public bathrooms and some retail shops will open. There will also be some outdoor dining.

Starting May 21, dining in at restaurants will be allowed.

Some private marinas are accepting reservations. On May 15, the public docks will open. The airport and township parks are open.