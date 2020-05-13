Slow increase in COVID-19 cases reported

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County had 32 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 31 confirmed and one probable case, as the number of cases slowly increases.

There are 25 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 20-79 years old. Seventeen men and 15 women are among the cases.

There have been six county patients hospitalized. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 1,836 cases and 179 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 25 cases and one death, Williams 44 and one death, and Henry 10 cases.

There were 25,250 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 23,809 confirmed and 1,441 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 4,539 hospitalizations and 1,232 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases is less than one year to 108 years old.

There are 1,303 confirmed deaths statewide, with 133 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The Village of Delta recently received word that the spring cleanup will take place on Saturday, June 13. Also, ARS will resume curbside recycling and bulk pick up on June 1.

• There will be an in-person meeting of the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors on Monday, May 18. Only five supervisors and one staff member will attend due to concerns of the COVID-19 virus.

To listen in on the meeting, call 419-337-9660 and mute the phone.

• Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Tuesday that sectors licensed by the State Medical Board of Ohio, including massage therapy, acupuncture, cosmetic therapy will be permitted to reopen on May 15 with the implementation of proper safety measures. It was also announced that tattoo and body piercing services will also be permitted to reopen on May 15 with the implementation of proper safety measures.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

