WFD tackles Shoop Avenue blaze

The Wauseon Fire Department on Monday battled a blaze that destroyed a vacant house on North Shoop Avenue.

Crews were dispatched at 8:47 p.m. to an outside fire and discovered a garage-type structure attached to the two-story house fully engulfed in flames. The house is located in a wooded area beside Christ Church, 410 N. Shoop Ave.

Fire crews from the Archbold, Delta, and Morenci, Mich., fire departments were also called to the scene to fight the fire and protect the church from damage. The departments were eventually released from the scene.

The house and attachment were destroyed. The WFD left the scene at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday, after the fire was contained, while Wauseon police remained to monitor the scene through the night.

Ersham Excavating of Delta also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is has not been determined and is under investigation.

The Wauseon Fire Department, and crews from nearby departments, battled a blaze on Shoop Avenue Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/05/web1_420-N.-Shoop-Fire-Picture-4.jpeg The Wauseon Fire Department, and crews from nearby departments, battled a blaze on Shoop Avenue Monday. Wauseon Fire Department