Swanton makes graduation plans

Swanton High School has announced plans for a Class of 2020 graduation ceremony. Held over two days, it will include a drive through ceremony and a drive-in presentation.

They will be holding an all-day graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the south entrance to the high school. Then, on Wednesday, June 3, there will be a virtual viewing at the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater in rural Liberty Center.

Seniors will sign up for a May 24 time slot to recieve their diploma. This time slot will be the time they pull up to the high school, exit their vehicle, and walk onto the outdoor stage to get their picture taken by a photographer.

They will be allowed two vehicles per graduate to pull up, and parents will be allowed to step out of their vehicle to take a quick picture as well. Only a parent or guardian taking the picture will be permitted to exit the vehicle and must be wearing a mask or face covering.

The ceremony will be held rain or shine.

“Although we would love to hold a more traditional ceremony, we believe this is a way to honor such a great class in a way that is safe, healthy, and follows all guidelines,” Principal Jason Longbrake said in a letter to students.

The Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater, V602 Township Road 6, will air a virtual viewing of the Swanton High School 2020 graduating class on June 3, beginning at dark. For the video, pictures taken during the diploma pick up will be used and a video will be compiled spotlighting the seniors.

It will be a time for the accomplishments of the Swanton High School graduating class of 2020 to be celebrated.

Swanton High School will hold a drive through graduation ceremony on May 24. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/05/web1_Swanton-high-School.jpg Swanton High School will hold a drive through graduation ceremony on May 24. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest