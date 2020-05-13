Posted on by

Clerk of Courts releases April report


Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for April 2020, with April 2019 in parenthesis. It is as follows:

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic 8 (19), civil 14 (17), criminal 13 (10), miscellaneous 3 (2), judgement liens 80 (56), and appeals 1 (0). Total fees collected were $15,799.78 compared to $19,459.95 in 2019.

The title department issued a total of 456 (1,970) titles: new cars 43 (130), used cars 192 (1,049), new trucks 36 (59), used trucks 101 (437), vans 1 (26), motorcycles 8 (65), manufactured homes 2 (7), trailers 1 (18), travel trailers 3 (43), motor homes 10 (27), buses 0 (1), off-road vehicles 57 (76), watercraft 0 (20), outboard motors 0 (11), other 2 (1). Total fees collected were $305,023.60 compared to $827,113.73 in 2019.