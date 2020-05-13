Clerk of Courts releases April report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for April 2020, with April 2019 in parenthesis. It is as follows:

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic 8 (19), civil 14 (17), criminal 13 (10), miscellaneous 3 (2), judgement liens 80 (56), and appeals 1 (0). Total fees collected were $15,799.78 compared to $19,459.95 in 2019.

The title department issued a total of 456 (1,970) titles: new cars 43 (130), used cars 192 (1,049), new trucks 36 (59), used trucks 101 (437), vans 1 (26), motorcycles 8 (65), manufactured homes 2 (7), trailers 1 (18), travel trailers 3 (43), motor homes 10 (27), buses 0 (1), off-road vehicles 57 (76), watercraft 0 (20), outboard motors 0 (11), other 2 (1). Total fees collected were $305,023.60 compared to $827,113.73 in 2019.