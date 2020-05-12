OSU Extension decluttering class offered online

Have you spent a few weeks looking around your house and thinking you need to declutter, simplify and organize but don’t know where to start?

Taking Charge of your clutter can start with small steps and a simple plan. Learning what to keep, give away, sell, throw out or recycle is the first step. Finding a place for everything and building a maintenance plan is the second.

The Fulton County OSU Extension will present “Clutter Free Living,” a fun, informative and motivating online class, Friday, May 15, 11 a.m.

Register at go.osu.edu/declutter by noon on Thursday, May 14, to receive a link for the class. More details can be found at fulton.osu.edu. For questions, email rupp.26@osu.edu or seiler.58@osu.edu.