Sylvania man sentenced for weapons offense

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jacob Swartz, 31, of Sylvania, previously pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability. While under disability for a prior felony offense, he did knowingly have a firearm.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay a $500 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; complete the court’s Cognitive Behavioral Treatment Program; forfeit his firearm to the state; and serve 31 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for 17 days served.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.

Amy Winningham, 47, of Port Clinton, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She did operate a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

She was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $1,350 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; surrender her driver’s license for three years; successfully completed treatment and all aftercare recommendations by Bayshore; and serve a mandatory 60 days in CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.