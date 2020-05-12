PPG resuming some services

Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) Ohio is gradually resuming some of its suspended services, including outpatient surgeries and procedures performed at local hospitals.

The clinics will also resume more patient appointments for those needing to see a provider in person. Patients whose appointments were cancelled or delayed due to the pandemic will be contacted by PPG staff to reschedule as allowed by the governor’s direction. Virtual and telephonic visits will continue and are encouraged when possible.

“Patients may be anxious to schedule elective procedures or other care needs, but it is important to be seen, either virtually or in-person, to treat any ongoing or chronic conditions and avoid delay in care or worsening of those conditions,” said Diane Conrad, M.D., medical director, PPG Ohio.

In addition to previously implemented precautions such as visitor restrictions, PPG has added safety measures to protect its patients and coworkers while resuming operations. They include patient screenings via phone before the day of care and upon arrival to a facility; contained areas for patients with known or suspected COVID-19; and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Additionally, all patients and co-workers will be asked to wear a face mask upon entering the facility. Patients are encouraged to wear their own masks, but those without a mask will be given one upon arrival. To ensure social distancing of six feet within waiting rooms, PPG will stagger scheduling to minimize the number of patients in an office at one time. Patients may also be asked to wait in their car until five minutes prior to an appointment.

For the latest information on COVID-19, including an interactive symptom checker and facility updates, visit parkview.com/COVID-19.

To learn more about virtual health options, including the option to schedule video visits with a PPG provider, visit parkview.com/carefromhome.