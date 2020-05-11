Rite Aid to test asymptomatic individuals

Rite Aid is increasing COVID-19 testing to include adults not exhibiting any symptoms of the disease. The nearest testing location is 7225 Airport Highway in Holland.

All Rite Aid COVID-19 testing locations utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old, and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

The Holland location will be open for testing 9 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week

“Opening testing to asymptomatic individuals, as well as providing more locations using our drive-through window, represent important milestones in our response to the pandemic, said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid.

A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be seen at www.riteaid.com.