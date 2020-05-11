Wauseon plans parking lot graduation ceremony

Wauseon High School has announced its plans for a commencement ceremony honoring the Class of 2020. The plan is to hold an in-car and parking lot ceremony on Sunday, May 24 at 2:30 p.m. in the WES/WMS event parking lot.

Ahead of the ceremony, each graduate is permitted one passenger vehicle. The vehicle must be able to fit in a standard size parking space. The number of seat belts in the vehicle is how many guests the graduate may bring with him/her to the ceremony.

Convertible cars with tops down will not be permitted.

Each graduate will be given a ticket with a number on it to display on their dashboard. The ticket will serve as entry to the parking lot for the ceremony.

To maintain proper social distancing, each vehicle will park in an assigned parking space.

Vehicles will be parked facing the Wauseon Middle School building in the WES/WMS event parking lot.

Helping to assist with parking and directing vehicles will be local law enforcement, as well as school staff.

Admittance to the lot will begin at 12:30 p.m. Vehicles may enter using Indian Way or Oak Street.

For the ceremony itself, a raised stage and sound system will be set up between the parking lot and the school building for speakers and the awarding of diplomas.

The ceremony will be similar to that of previous years. There will be student speakers, school administration speaking, and the school board president addressing the Class of 2020 from the stage.

Proper social distancing will be practiced at all times on and near the stage.

The last part of the ceremony is the presentation of diplomas. Graduates will be called to the stage in alphabetical order — one at a time. Only the graduate will touch the diploma and flower. At this time, vehicles will be directed where to go by parking attendants.

They will direct vehicles so that each graduate’s vehicle will have a clear view of the stage and their student receiving the diploma.

A formal photograph of each student will be taken once he/she receives their diploma. The photographer(s) will also practice proper social distancing.

All family members and guests MUST remain in their vehicles during the ceremony and when the graduate walks the stage.

For those not in attendance, the ceremony will be broadcast live on 94.3 The Buck. Live Streaming will also be available.

After the ceremony has concluded and every student has received a diploma, parking lot attendants will direct families on how to exit the lot.

It is requested that all participants monitor their health and stay home if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The rain date for the ceremony is Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day) at 2:30 p.m.

Graduates should wear their caps and gowns to the ceremony.

The ceremony in its entirety will be video recorded and made available to students and parents.

Wauseon High School has scheduled commencement for May 24. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/05/web1_Wauseon-High.jpg Wauseon High School has scheduled commencement for May 24. File photo